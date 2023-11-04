Senior Airmen Josh Taatjes, a heavy equipment operator with the 201st Red Horse Squadron simulates digging a foundation footer at Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham, Pa on November 4, 2023. Foundation footers are used to build structures like k-span buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8106347
|VIRIN:
|231104-Z-CC084-1001
|Resolution:
|1363x2048
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Horse trains like they fight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT