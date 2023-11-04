Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Civil Engineering Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Tinker Air Force Base honor guard presents the colors at the 507th Civil Engineering Squadron assumption of command on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sep. 10, 2023. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 14:18
    VIRIN: 230910-F-JC105-1015
