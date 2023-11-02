British Maj. Gen. James Martin, General Officer Commanding the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division, meets U.S. Army Lt. Col. Timothy Decker, commander of 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland during Martin’s visit to Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 4, 2023. Martin visited British troops supporting the battle group.The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8106061 VIRIN: 231104-Z-YU904-1003 Resolution: 5395x4316 Size: 19.8 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British 3rd Division Commander meets with commander of U.S. Panther Battalion in Poland [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.