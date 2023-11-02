MDNG Soldiers Participate in the ESGR Boss Lift

Service members from the Maryland National Guard (MDNG) prepare to teach employers about army duties on November 3, 2023, at Blum Military Reservation, in Glen Arm, Maryland. The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees’ military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members’ needs. (Maryland Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

