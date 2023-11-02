Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nighttime Routine Aircraft Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    Nighttime Routine Aircraft Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnancemen, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, perform routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    VIRIN: 231016-N-GC805-1368
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Nighttime Routine Aircraft Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    GC805

