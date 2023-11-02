Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSO Thompson meets Canada Gen. Eyre

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson, right, speaks with Canadian Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Nov. 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, VCSO Thompson meets Canada Gen. Eyre, by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

