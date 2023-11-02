Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, DSTB IOTV PT [Image 55 of 61]

    HHC, DSTB IOTV PT

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct PT with their Improved Outer Tactical Vest on Fort Liberty, NC, Nov 2, 2023. The company pt session led by Capt. Ryan President, the company commander, builds comradery amongst Soldiers in the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:02
    Photo ID: 8104271
    VIRIN: 231102-A-ID763-4334
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 17.58 MB
    This work, HHC, DSTB IOTV PT [Image 61 of 61], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    IOTV
    PT
    DSTB
    Combat PT
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

