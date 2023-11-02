Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Hornyak speaks to NSCS students on leadership

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    NAS Lemoore

    Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, students at the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School were honored to be able to listen to the Director of Logistics for Naval Special Warfare Command in San Diego CAPT Albert "Bert" L. Hornyak as he spoke about leadership and what to expect from their future in the U.S. Navy.
    The Basic Qualification Course (BQC) and the Senior Officer Department Head Course (SODHC) students are privileged to be able to listen to and learn from senior Navy leadership who impart a wealth of experience and knowledge to the students as they begin their journey into the exciting and vitally necessary world of U.S. Navy Supply.

