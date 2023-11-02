Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, students at the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School were honored to be able to listen to the Director of Logistics for Naval Special Warfare Command in San Diego CAPT Albert "Bert" L. Hornyak as he spoke about leadership and what to expect from their future in the U.S. Navy.

The Basic Qualification Course (BQC) and the Senior Officer Department Head Course (SODHC) students are privileged to be able to listen to and learn from senior Navy leadership who impart a wealth of experience and knowledge to the students as they begin their journey into the exciting and vitally necessary world of U.S. Navy Supply.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:07 Photo ID: 8103743 VIRIN: 231012-N-JF993-4262 Resolution: 4646x2412 Size: 1.97 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAPT Hornyak speaks to NSCS students on leadership, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.