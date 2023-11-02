USS Kidd Flight Operations

231031-N-CW190-2024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 31, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Simpson, from Greeneville, Tennessee, directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100). Kidd, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

