U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force use the VROD (Versatile Radio Observation and Direction) and VMAX (VROD Modular Adaptive Transmit) backpack EW systems, which is a lightweight man-portable electronics support and offensive electronic attack system at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 8103250 VIRIN: 231101-A-JH993-1316 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 2.78 MB Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightweight Man-Portable Electronics Support During JPMCR 24-01, by SFC Ryele Bertoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.