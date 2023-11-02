Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightweight Man-Portable Electronics Support During JPMCR 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force use the VROD (Versatile Radio Observation and Direction) and VMAX (VROD Modular Adaptive Transmit) backpack EW systems, which is a lightweight man-portable electronics support and offensive electronic attack system at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryele Bertoch, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

