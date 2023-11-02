U.S. Army aircraft assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, fly into Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 02, 2023, during JPMRC. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8103222
|VIRIN:
|231102-A-FC919-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.24 MB
|Location:
|KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JPMRC 24-01: 25th Combat Aviation Brigade set up at Kahuku Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
