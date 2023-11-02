Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon's Lair IX [Image 6 of 6]

    Dragon's Lair IX

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alexandra Behne 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    CW2 William Ensinger, U.S. Army, 7th Transportation Brigade, and SSG Jonathon Ensinger, U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division present their innovation at Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. Since its inception in Fall of 2020, the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Dragon’s Lair has been emulated by like-comprised organizations across the U.S. Department of Defense. We see value in unlocking the talent hidden within by inspiring these service members across the defense department to help us solve problems. (U.S. Army photo by Perla Alfaro)

