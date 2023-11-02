The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Chief Damage Controlman Marcela Tucker, right, and Personnel Specialist 1st Class Maria Garcia participate in Women of Grace, a women’s focus group aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper named after the ship’s namesake, the late Rear Adm. Grace Hopper. Women of Grace is a platform for ladies to come to a safe space to find mentorship, ask for peer advice, speak about past and current experiences, and come together for a sense of fellowship. USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

