Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper [Image 2 of 2]

    The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Chief Damage Controlman Marcela Tucker, right, and Personnel Specialist 1st Class Maria Garcia participate in Women of Grace, a women’s focus group aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper named after the ship’s namesake, the late Rear Adm. Grace Hopper. Women of Grace is a platform for ladies to come to a safe space to find mentorship, ask for peer advice, speak about past and current experiences, and come together for a sense of fellowship. USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 21:57
    Photo ID: 8103027
    VIRIN: 231029-N-XP344-3004
    Resolution: 832x594
    Size: 73.66 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper
    The Women of Grace: Female Sailors ‘build trust and togetherness’ on USS Hopper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Hopper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT