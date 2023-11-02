Members of Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC)-14 collaborate to find a solution to a given problem. ATAC is a highly selective leadership development program designed to identify and develop talented acquisition professionals to become future leaders in the Air Force and Department of Defense. (Courtesy photo)
ATAC seeks to improve digital management strategies
