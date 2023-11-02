Combat Medics from BACH to compete at regional Best Medic competition

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldier, Staff Sgt. Jacob Rudd runs the hospital’s Medical Readiness Command, East, Best Medic candidates, Sgt.1st Class Gary Sawyer and Staff Sgt. Jacob Perron, through a training scenario on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Oct. 19, as Medical Readiness Battalion Fort Campbell leaders Col. Patrick Glass and Sgt. Maj. John Wilkerson observe. Over the past month, fellow team members at BACH have rallied around Sawyer and Perron, sharing their knowledge, and providing training to help them represent the hospital at the MRC, East Best Medic Competition on Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, Nov. 5-9.

