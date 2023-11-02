Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medics from BACH to compete at regional Best Medic competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Combat Medics from BACH to compete at regional Best Medic competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldier, Staff Sgt. Jacob Rudd runs the hospital’s Medical Readiness Command, East, Best Medic candidates, Sgt.1st Class Gary Sawyer and Staff Sgt. Jacob Perron, through a training scenario on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Oct. 19, as Medical Readiness Battalion Fort Campbell leaders Col. Patrick Glass and Sgt. Maj. John Wilkerson observe. Over the past month, fellow team members at BACH have rallied around Sawyer and Perron, sharing their knowledge, and providing training to help them represent the hospital at the MRC, East Best Medic Competition on Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, Nov. 5-9.

    This work, Combat Medics from BACH to compete at regional Best Medic competition [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

