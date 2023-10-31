Pfc. Amiri Legrear (left) and Pfc. Jacquori Legrear, 19-year old twins and Advanced Individual Training students in Romeo Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, smile for the camera with their grandfather, retired 1st Sgt. Harold Legrear, Aug. 23, 2023, at Fort Moore, Georgia. The twins were raised in a military family with their mother, retired Sgt. 1st Class Lakeshia Young, and grandfather having served as career Soldiers. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 11:32 Photo ID: 8101801 VIRIN: 231102-A-A4412-1004 Resolution: 858x613 Size: 414.87 KB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Hometown: PRATTVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twins train together in pursuit of purpose [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.