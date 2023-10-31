Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twins train together in pursuit of purpose [Image 5 of 5]

    Twins train together in pursuit of purpose

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Pfc. Amiri Legrear (left) and Pfc. Jacquori Legrear, 19-year old twins and Advanced Individual Training students in Romeo Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, smile for the camera with their grandfather, retired 1st Sgt. Harold Legrear, Aug. 23, 2023, at Fort Moore, Georgia. The twins were raised in a military family with their mother, retired Sgt. 1st Class Lakeshia Young, and grandfather having served as career Soldiers. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 8101801
    VIRIN: 231102-A-A4412-1004
    Resolution: 858x613
    Size: 414.87 KB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Hometown: PRATTVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twins train together in pursuit of purpose [Image 5 of 5], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military family
    Recruiting
    USArmy
    Be All You Can Be
    possibilities
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023

