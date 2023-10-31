Pfc. Amiri Legrear (left) and Pfc. Jacquori Legrear, 19-year old twins and Advanced Individual Training students in Romeo Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, smile for the camera with their grandfather, retired 1st Sgt. Harold Legrear, Aug. 23, 2023, at Fort Moore, Georgia. The twins were raised in a military family with their mother, retired Sgt. 1st Class Lakeshia Young, and grandfather having served as career Soldiers. (courtesy photo)
Twins train together in pursuit of purpose
