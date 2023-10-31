Ammunition movement aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)

ROTA, SPAIN (Oct. 2, 2023) Equipment Operator Constructionman Christian Ramirez, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain’s, Public Works Department (PWD) Production Division transportation branch weight handling equipment crew, guides ammunition equipment by providing signals and handheld transceiver communications to Carlos Mazon, crane operator for PWD Rota aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Oct. 2. Bulkeley routinely operates in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. PWD Rota provides a full range of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command facility and environmental products and services to NAVSTA Rota to include quality life-cycle facilities management, utilities, transportation, and environmental services to support mission requirements of the Commander, Naval Activities Spain and other supported commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Chanhan Lee)

