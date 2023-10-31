Courage Inn prepares for Phillip A. Connelly Food Service Competition

Sgt. 1st Class William Harris (left) and Spc. Lynnishia Duverney cut veggies for the day’s lunch service at Courage Inn dining facility on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, October 24, 2023. Harris mentors and teaches his Soldiers proper cooking and sanitizing techniques that are in accordance with Army Food Service standards that will help them perform strong in the 2024 Phillip A. Connelly Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

