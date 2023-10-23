Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 15 of 17]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, launches from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    US Navy
    CVW 8
    JJ744
    IsraelSupport
    Eastern Mediterranean Sea

