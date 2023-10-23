Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trunk or Treat Event Brings Halloween Spirit, Candy to NMCSD [Image 3 of 3]

    Trunk or Treat Event Brings Halloween Spirit, Candy to NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    San Diego (Oct. 27 2023) Sailors, family members, and volunteers transformed a command parking lot to an evening of filled with trick or treats for some of our youngest beneficiaries at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    This work, Trunk or Treat Event Brings Halloween Spirit, Candy to NMCSD [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

