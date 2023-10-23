San Diego (Oct. 27 2023) Sailors, family members, and volunteers transformed a command parking lot to an evening of filled with trick or treats for some of our youngest beneficiaries at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 17:59 Photo ID: 8098595 VIRIN: 231027-N-WJ173-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trunk or Treat Event Brings Halloween Spirit, Candy to NMCSD [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.