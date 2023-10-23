Trunk or Treat Event Brings Halloween Spirit, Candy to NMCSD

San Diego (Oct. 27 2023) Sailors, family members, and volunteers transformed a command parking lot to an evening of filled with trick or treats for some of our youngest beneficiaries at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
