More than ammo: Natural resource management important part of Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

Lake Mathes is in the west-central portion and covers approximately 90 acres at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The lake was formed in 1941, during the construction of IAAAP, by damming Long Creek. Lake Mathes was used as a drinking water source from 1941 until 1977, after which IAAAP began obtaining drinking water on a fee basis from the town of Burlington. (Joe Haffner, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant)

