2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships

Navy Ensign Richard Njoku takes the tipoff from Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Domenico Jacobs during opening night of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Oct. 30, 2023. Air Force won 61-56. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
