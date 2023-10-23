Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness on early detection

Stefanie Murdaugh, Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists Goldsboro office manager, sets up an information booth in the Koritz Health Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The 4th Medical Group is dedicated to providing support and resources to Airmen and veterans for breast cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023
Location: GOLDSBORO, US