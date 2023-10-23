Stefanie Murdaugh, Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists Goldsboro office manager, sets up an information booth in the Koritz Health Center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023. The 4th Medical Group is dedicated to providing support and resources to Airmen and veterans for breast cancer awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 19:09
|Photo ID:
|8096562
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-XN600-1003
|Resolution:
|1583x890
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness on early detection [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Raising awareness on early detection
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT