U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior fisheries biologist Robert Chase casts a 100-pound test fishing line into the Sacramento River on the morning of Oct. 13, 2023, hoping to catch a North American green sturgeon. Over the past four autumns, USACE’s Sacramento District Planning Division has inserted telemetric tags in 85 green sturgeons, which is helping them gather behavioral data on the ancient fish species.
The data is then analyzed to determine the degree of impacts USACE civil works projects may or may not have on the species that since 2006 has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8096507
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-PZ859-1313
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|HAMILTON CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE fishes for data to help save threatened green sturgeon, by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE fishes for data to help save Green Sturgeon
