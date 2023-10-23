Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE fishes for data to help save threatened green sturgeon

    HAMILTON CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior fisheries biologist Robert Chase casts a 100-pound test fishing line into the Sacramento River on the morning of Oct. 13, 2023, hoping to catch a North American green sturgeon. Over the past four autumns, USACE’s Sacramento District Planning Division has inserted telemetric tags in 85 green sturgeons, which is helping them gather behavioral data on the ancient fish species.
    The data is then analyzed to determine the degree of impacts USACE civil works projects may or may not have on the species that since 2006 has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    TAGS

    environmental stewardship
    civil works
    fish tagging
    green sturgeon

