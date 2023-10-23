Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Airmen spend a day with 341st Missile Wing

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Melissa Bennett, 341st Force Support Squadron fitness and sports superintendent, speaks to members of the 368th Recruiting Squadron delayed entry program at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 26, 2023. DEP members were taken on a tour of the base and its facilities, as well as briefed on the benefits the Air Force has to offer by Malmstrom Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Airmen spend a day with 341st Missile Wing, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Airmen
    DEP
    recruiting
    Malmstrom

