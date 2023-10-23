Master Sgt. Melissa Bennett, 341st Force Support Squadron fitness and sports superintendent, speaks to members of the 368th Recruiting Squadron delayed entry program at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 26, 2023. DEP members were taken on a tour of the base and its facilities, as well as briefed on the benefits the Air Force has to offer by Malmstrom Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 8096362 VIRIN: 231026-F-VS152-1010 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 9.12 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future Airmen spend a day with 341st Missile Wing, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.