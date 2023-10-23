Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise

Capt. Patrick Oshea, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, taxis after completing pre-flight checks during Vigilant Defense at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2023. Combined Flying Training Events integrate U.S. and ROK forces to train on mutual support procedures, further improving understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

