Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Patrick Oshea, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, taxis after completing pre-flight checks during Vigilant Defense at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 28, 2023. Combined Flying Training Events integrate U.S. and ROK forces to train on mutual support procedures, further improving understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 07:22
    Photo ID: 8095219
    VIRIN: 231028-F-EZ422-1150
    Resolution: 5671x3773
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise
    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack kicks off Vigilant Defense 24 exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Republic of Korea
    35th FS
    80th FS
    INDOPACOM
    Vigilant Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT