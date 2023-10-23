Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halloween at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland [Image 13 of 18]

    Halloween at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members attend a Halloween party hosted by the Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program Oct. 26, 2023, on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, where participants carved pumpkins, played games and competed in a costume contest. Camp Kosciuszko is the site of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the Army's home on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)

    This work, Halloween at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

