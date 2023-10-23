U.S. service members attend a Halloween party hosted by the Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program Oct. 26, 2023, on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, where participants carved pumpkins, played games and competed in a costume contest. Camp Kosciuszko is the site of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, the Army's home on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8095184
|VIRIN:
|231026-A-VO222-1017
|Resolution:
|5899x3651
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Halloween at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland [Image 18 of 18], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT