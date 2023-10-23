Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 [Image 10 of 11]

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OBrien 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Members of Navy Band Southwest, stationed in San Diego, CA perform at neighborhood events throughout San Francisco in conjunction with SFFW.

    SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas.

