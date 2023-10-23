Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKECSG Transits the Strait of Gibraltar in 6th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    IKECSG Transits the Strait of Gibraltar in 6th Fleet Area of Operations

    AT SEA

    10.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    231028-N-UQ924-1418 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Oct. 28, 2023) The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar, Oct. 28, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable, warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    C6F
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

