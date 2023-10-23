Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan [Image 2 of 13]

    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan

    YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel shakes hands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 27, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 8093904
    VIRIN: 231027-M-UH432-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: YAUSUBETSU MANEUVER AREA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan
    Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSDF
    3d MarDiv
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Partners & Allies
    RD23
    RD23FTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT