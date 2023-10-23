Resolute Dragon 23 | Ambassador visit; HIMARS/M270 MLRS Bilateral Live-fire at Yausubetsu, Japan

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel shakes hands with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 27, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

