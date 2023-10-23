JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, set conditions to start operations at Dillingham Army Airfield, Hawaii, Oct 27, 2023. Over the next two weeks well see these Soldiers deployed across Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson/ 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

