    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event [Image 1 of 2]

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023). A visitor watches as members of the Yorktown Fifes and Drums perform during a commemorative wreath laying at the French Memorial onboard Yorktown National Battlefield as part of the annual Yorktown Day Event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event
    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

