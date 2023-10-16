Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023). A visitor watches as members of the Yorktown Fifes and Drums perform during a commemorative wreath laying at the French Memorial onboard Yorktown National Battlefield as part of the annual Yorktown Day Event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2023 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8083834
|VIRIN:
|231019-N-TG517-5966
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event
