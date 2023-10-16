Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor. [Image 2 of 5]

    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    231022-N-XX566-1063
    PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 22, 2023) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled visit during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 8083828
    VIRIN: 231022-N-XX566-1063
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.
    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.
    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.
    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.
    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pearl Harbor
    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    U.S. Navy
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT