    Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Thunder Over the Rock 2023

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman and Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Academy glider performs during the Thunder Over The Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 8083734
    VIRIN: 231021-F-CJ696-1499
    Resolution: 4668x3112
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, Thunder Over the Rock 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman and SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Thunder Over The Rock
    TOTR

