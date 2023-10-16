Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game [Image 1 of 2]

    VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 21, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with United States Naval Academy Midshipmen before an NCAA football game against the U.S. Air Force Academy at Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Oct. 21, 2023. This is the 56th Navy-Air Force football game, with Air Force leading the all-time series 33-22. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8083031
    VIRIN: 231021-N-TY650-1012
    Resolution: 5357x3571
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game
    VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Midshipmen
    United States Naval Academy
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT