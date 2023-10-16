VCNO Attends 56th Navy-Air Force Football Game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 21, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with United States Naval Academy Midshipmen before an NCAA football game against the U.S. Air Force Academy at Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Oct. 21, 2023. This is the 56th Navy-Air Force football game, with Air Force leading the all-time series 33-22. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson/Released)

Date Taken: 10.21.2023
Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US