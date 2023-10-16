Matthew Dean, Air Force Institute of Technology paralegal, completes a self-checkout at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service micro market at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 15, 2023. This is an example of the new micro market scheduled to replace the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base Exchange on Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Katie Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.1416 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 14:19 Photo ID: 8082979 VIRIN: 230317-F-F3456-1005 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.45 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Creek ANGB Exchange unveils cutting-edge micro market, by TSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.