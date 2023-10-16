Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Creek ANGB Exchange unveils cutting-edge micro market

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.1416

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    110th Wing

    Matthew Dean, Air Force Institute of Technology paralegal, completes a self-checkout at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service micro market at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 15, 2023. This is an example of the new micro market scheduled to replace the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base Exchange on Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Katie Scott)

