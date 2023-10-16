Battle Creek ANGB Exchange unveils cutting-edge micro market

In an effort to offer Airmen unparalleled convenience and access to a diverse range of refreshments and snacks, the Battle Creek Air National Base (ANGB) Exchange is scheduled for a revolutionizing transition to a micro market, Dec. 1, 2023. The transformation will see the traditional exchange evolve into an unmanned retail market ushering fully automated self-service shopping.



The micro market represents an upgrade from conventional vending machines, offering customers a vastly expanded selection of products in an easily accessible format.



“The new market will provide service members 24-hour access to an array of snacks and small meals, including fresh fruit, salads, sandwiches, and beverages, aligning seamlessly with the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 Program,” said Doaa Hassen, services business manager assigned to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.



Additionally, the micro market will include essential items such as uniform items, laundry supplies, and beauty products. It’s worth noting that certain product categories, such as electronics, housewares, alcohol, and tobacco products, will no longer be available within the market.



In terms of payment options, the micro market will accept debit, credit, and cash transactions. Should a shopper require assistance during their shopping experience, they will find contact information for the Exchange Services Business Manager Office listed in the store.



“The Exchange is committed to meeting the needs of our community,” Hassen said. “Adding the unmanned retail market ensures that our Airmen have access to the essentials they require, precisely when they need them.”



As the Battle Creek ANGB Exchange prepares for this innovative concept, Airmen and base members can look forward to a shopping experience that combines convenience and accessibility to improve service members access to essential items.

