    Vermilion Harbor West Pier Repairs [Image 1 of 3]

    Vermilion Harbor West Pier Repairs

    VERMILION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Jesse Laux, civil engineer from the Buffalo District's Ohio area office located n Cleveland, Ohio oversees the repair work on the Vermilion Harbor west pier project in Vermilion, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023. Repairs to the pier will ensure the harbor continues to be economically viable and provide access for recreation and refuge to boaters on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Lake Erie
    Vermilion
    Buffalo District

