Vermilion Harbor West Pier Repairs

Jesse Laux, civil engineer from the Buffalo District's Ohio area office located n Cleveland, Ohio oversees the repair work on the Vermilion Harbor west pier project in Vermilion, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023. Repairs to the pier will ensure the harbor continues to be economically viable and provide access for recreation and refuge to boaters on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
