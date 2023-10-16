Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Lieutenant Governor visits Lyster Army Health Clinic [Image 1 of 3]

    Alabama Lieutenant Governor visits Lyster Army Health Clinic

    FORT NOVOSEL , AL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander welcomed Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, accompanied by members of the Alabama legislature and Military Stability Commission, to Lyster Army Health Clinic during his visit the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel on Monday, October 16, 2023.

