Alabama Lieutenant Governor visits Lyster Army Health Clinic

Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander welcomed Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, accompanied by members of the Alabama legislature and Military Stability Commission, to Lyster Army Health Clinic during his visit the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel on Monday, October 16, 2023.

