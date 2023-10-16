Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    629th EMIBn Hits the Ground Running in Army Ten-Miler [Image 5 of 5]

    629th EMIBn Hits the Ground Running in Army Ten-Miler

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Maj. Brendan Cassidy 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Aaron Son, one of the 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion's Army Ten-Miler participants, poses for a photo shortly after crossing the finish line just outside the Pentagon on Oct. 8, 2023 in Arlington, Va. The Army Ten-Miler is the U.S. Army's flagship running event, with proceeds benefitting Morale, Welfare, and Readiness events. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. Brendan Cassidy)

