U.S. Army 1st Lt. Aaron Son, one of the 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion's Army Ten-Miler participants, poses for a photo shortly after crossing the finish line just outside the Pentagon on Oct. 8, 2023 in Arlington, Va. The Army Ten-Miler is the U.S. Army's flagship running event, with proceeds benefitting Morale, Welfare, and Readiness events. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Maj. Brendan Cassidy)
629th EMIBn Hits the Ground Running in Army Ten-Miler
