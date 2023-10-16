U.S. Air Force Capt. Gabriel Perez, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, flies over northern California during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2023. Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration support from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of rapid global mobility to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 15:47 Photo ID: 8082282 VIRIN: 231017-F-IP635-1222 Resolution: 8186x4605 Size: 2.02 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.