    MDG holds flu mass vax event [Image 4 of 4]

    MDG holds flu mass vax event

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Gordon, from the 23rd Munitions Squadron, receives a flu vaccination at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2023. Gordon received a vaccine as part of an annual immunization requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 8082270
    VIRIN: 231017-F-RI324-1154
    Resolution: 2801x1864
    Size: 347.11 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MDG holds flu mass vax event [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccinations
    Flu Shot
    23rd MDG

