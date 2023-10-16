U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Gordon, from the 23rd Munitions Squadron, receives a flu vaccination at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2023. Gordon received a vaccine as part of an annual immunization requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8082270
|VIRIN:
|231017-F-RI324-1154
|Resolution:
|2801x1864
|Size:
|347.11 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDG holds flu mass vax event [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT