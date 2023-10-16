Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exceptional Family Member Program Throws a Trunk-or-Treat For Soldiers Family Members on Fort Stewart [Image 18 of 18]

    Exceptional Family Member Program Throws a Trunk-or-Treat For Soldiers Family Members on Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Families gather at the Army Community Service building to participate in a Trunk-or-Treat event held by the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 19, 2023. The purpose of EFMP is to provide support to Soldiers and their Families if any member has a physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder requiring specialized services so their needs can be considered in the military personnel assignment process. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    This work, Exceptional Family Member Program Throws a Trunk-or-Treat For Soldiers Family Members on Fort Stewart [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Families
    Fort Stewart
    EFMP
    Trunk-or-Treat

