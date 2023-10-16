The 110th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducts less-than-lethal training at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan on Oct. 19, 2023. The 110th SFS conducts regular training exercises in controlled and safe environments to maintain readiness for response to non-combative operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 08:24 Photo ID: 8081269 VIRIN: 231019-Z-SB203-1259 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.84 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Security Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.