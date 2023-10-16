Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Security Forces [Image 14 of 14]

    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Security Forces

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    110th Wing

    The 110th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conducts less-than-lethal training at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan on Oct. 19, 2023. The 110th SFS conducts regular training exercises in controlled and safe environments to maintain readiness for response to non-combative operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 08:24
    Photo ID: 8081269
    VIRIN: 231019-Z-SB203-1259
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Security Forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

