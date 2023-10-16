NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Oct. 19, 2023) – Navy EOD Technicians from EODMU5 with support from the Guam Police Department Special Enforcement and Tactics Officers conducted a simulated non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO). In this simulation, these teams collaborated to conduct rescue operations, provide freedoms of maneuver, and dispose of explosive hazards.



EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 05:14 Photo ID: 8081189 VIRIN: 231019-N-DB921-4394 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 607.12 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU5 Conducts Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation [Image 7 of 7], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.