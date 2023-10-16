Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport [Image 3 of 3]

    VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 19, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with prospective commanding and executive officers during a tour of the Surface Warfare Schools Command while visiting Newport, R.I., Oct. 19. Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, office candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 8080885
    VIRIN: 231019-N-UD469-1659
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    SWSC
    Surface Warfare Schools Command
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

