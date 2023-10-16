VCNO Visits Sailors, Defense Industry in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Oct. 19, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with prospective commanding and executive officers during a tour of the Surface Warfare Schools Command while visiting Newport, R.I., Oct. 19. Naval Station Newport is home to 50 different commands and is the Navy’s premier site for training and educating officers, office candidates, senior enlisted personnel and midshipman candidates into future leaders, as well as testing and evaluating advanced undersea warfare and development systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

