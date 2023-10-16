Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army mobile laboratory Soldiers participate in STEM recruiting events in New York City [Image 5 of 5]

    Army mobile laboratory Soldiers participate in STEM recruiting events in New York City

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. Bashiru C. Alhassan speaks with students during a recruiting event. Alhassan, Sgt. Dennis Chantia and Spc. Stacy M. Radtke from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory talked to students during STEM recruiting events at Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology and Hempstead High School in New York City. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023
    Photo ID: 8080630
    VIRIN: 231019-A-A4433-1005
    Resolution: 599x799
    Size: 244.35 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    STEM
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    20th CBRNE Command

