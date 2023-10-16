COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bareback riding competitor rounds a barrel during the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Fort Carson and 4th Infantry Division Night, July 12, 2023, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs. Bareback riding is one of the eight events that the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo holds to compete for the championship. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 8080446 VIRIN: 230712-A-ON894-1025 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo honors military members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.