    Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo honors military members

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bareback riding competitor rounds a barrel during the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Fort Carson and 4th Infantry Division Night, July 12, 2023, at the Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs. Bareback riding is one of the eight events that the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo holds to compete for the championship. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

