    SFL FY24 Planning Meeting, Arlington, Virginia September 2023 [Image 11 of 14]

    SFL FY24 Planning Meeting, Arlington, Virginia September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Soldier For Life team conducted its FY24 planning meeting at our office in Arlington, Virginia, on September 14, 2023, with our outgoing Director, COL David Grant, and our incoming Director, COL Jarrett Thomas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 8080316
    VIRIN: 230914-A-A0025-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

