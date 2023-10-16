Students from the 97th Training Squadron participate in a Tactical Combat Critical Care exercise during the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2023. They were tasked with identifying the injury, clearing a blocked airway, applying a tourniquet, and carefully moving the injured to a safe location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8080286
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-KM205-2854
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 TRS Eagles soar through Talon Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
