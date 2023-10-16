Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 TRS Eagles soar through Talon Challenge [Image 8 of 8]

    97 TRS Eagles soar through Talon Challenge

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the 97th Training Squadron participate in a Tactical Combat Critical Care exercise during the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2023. They were tasked with identifying the injury, clearing a blocked airway, applying a tourniquet, and carefully moving the injured to a safe location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    TAGS

    readiness
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Talon Challenge
    97 TRS
    MTL evaluation

