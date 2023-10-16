97 TRS Eagles soar through Talon Challenge

Students from the 97th Training Squadron participate in a Tactical Combat Critical Care exercise during the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 14, 2023. They were tasked with identifying the injury, clearing a blocked airway, applying a tourniquet, and carefully moving the injured to a safe location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

